Boston College Football Caps Off Regular Season With Win Over Pitt
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team ended its regular season with a 34-23 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday evening at Alumni Stadium.
After turning the ball over on downs due to failing to convert on a 4th-and-1 on their first drive of the day, the Eagles struck first on their following possession with a 36-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan McDonald.
The special teams woes continued as a bad snap on the extra point attempt forced the unit to try a two-point conversion and failed.
The botched extra point proved to not be impactful as the Eagles extended their lead at the midway point of the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Kye Robichaux to make it a two-score game.
Both teams exchanged scores on both sides of the ball down the stretch of the first half.
Pitt erased its goose egg late in the second with an 11-yard touchdown reception by tight end Gavin Bartholomew, his first of two scores on the day.
On their following drive, Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell threw an interception that was picked off by Eagles defensive lineman Ty Clemons and returned for a 55-yard touchdown, the first pick six of his collegiate career.
Pitt refused to go down without a fight. The Panthers scored ten unanswered points on a 57-yard field goal by kicker Ben Sauls as time expired in the second quarter and a five-yard touchdown reception by Bartholomew in the third to cut into their deficit and get within three.
However, the Eagles scored a pair of touchdowns to seal the victory, a 28-yard catch by wide receiver Reed Harris in the third and a 15-yard reception by tight end Kamari Morales in the fourth.
The Panthers added a final score to the board with a 15-yard catch by wide receiver Konata Mumpfield with less than four minutes in the contest and did not convert on the two-point attempt.
Boston College wins seven regular season games for the first time since 2018. Now, the Eagles will wait to find out where they are going bowling. The NCAA Selection Show will be on Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon ET.