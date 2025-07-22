2025 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Running Backs
In 2024, Boston College’s running back room was led by a pair of veterans in Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux.
The duo combined for 1,150 yards and 12 touchdowns, 10 of those coming from Robichaux which led all offensive weapons.
Now, the Eagles will be looking for new leaders in the running back room as both Ward and Robichaux turned pro after last season.
The Eagles have a handful of returning players in the group, most notably Turbo Richard and Jordan McDonald, who both had breakout campaigns in 2024. The team will also get back Alex Broome, who missed all of last season with an injury.
“Very proud of Alex Broome,” said O’Brien in March. “He’s just a shining example of what we’re all about at BC. Good student. Tough guy. I’m impressed with how he’s playing. To come back from a knee injury basically a year ago, he did it at the end of the spring, and so yeah. He’s done everything we’ve asked and he’s having a good spring, so we’re very happy with where he’s at.”
All three have the potential to replace the veteran leadership from the previous season as the trio has the most experience coming into the season.
During the offseason, the Eagles picked up redshirt senior Vaughn Pemberton from Ball State. Pemberton is the only new addition to the room this year.
Boston College also retained Datrell Jones, Anthony Perrucci, and Hunter Clark, who all saw limited action last year.
Projected Depth Chart
- Turbo Richard
- Jordan McDonald
- Alex Broome
- Vaughn Pemberton
- Datrell Jones
- Hunter Clark
- Anthony Ferrucci
2025 Boston College Running Backs
Jordan McDonald- Senior, 6-1, 212 lbs
McDonald is entering his second year with Boston College after transferring from UCF after the 2023 season. In 2024, he appeared in eight games for the Eagles and tallied 53 rush attempts for 361 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught five receptions for 29 yards.
Alex Broome- Redshirt Junior, 5-6, 191 lbs
Broome returns to the running back room after missing the entire 2024 season with an injury. In 2023, he saw time in 10 games and recorded 60 rush attempts for 288 yards and one touchdown as well as eight receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Vaughn Pemberton- Redshirt Senior, 5-11, 235 lbs
Pemberton is starting his first season at Boston College after transferring from Ball State during the offseason. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and notched 61 rush attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown as well as a 23-yard kickoff return.
Datrell Jones- Redshirt Sophomore, 5-9, 184 lbs
Jones is entering his third season on the Heights. Last year, he appeared in five games and tallied eight rush attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown. He redshirted in 2023.
Turbo Richard- Sophomore, 5-8, 200 lbs
Richard is starting his second year with the Eagles. In 2024, he saw time in eight games and recorded 55 rush attempts for 278 yards and two touchdowns as well as two receptions for 62 yards. Missed the last six weeks of the regular season with an injury, but returned in Dec., for the Pinstripe Bowl.
Anthony Ferrucci- Redshirt Sophomore, 5-7, 188 lbs
Ferrucci is entering his third season with Boston College. He redshirted in 2023 and appeared in one game in 2024.
Hunter Clark- Senior, 5-11, 240 lbs
Clark is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from UConn. In 2024, he saw time in three games on special teams. In 2023 with the Huskies, he appeared in 10 games and notched three rush attempts for 34 yards.