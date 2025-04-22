2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boston College Center Drew Kendall
Boston College is often referred to as “O-line U” for its knack of producing consistent NFL talent through its offensive line ranks. Drew Kendall, who finished his BC football career with 31 consecutive starts at center, is one of the players who makes that title apply to BC.
After appearing in two games in 2021 as a true freshman and then redshirting, Kendall never missed a beat, playing in — and starting — 11 games in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, 13 in 2023 and 13 in 2024 as a team captain.
As the Eagles’ center, Kendall was the glue of BC’s offensive operation — a staple in the middle of the trenches who played with reliable football acumen.
Kendall is also the second BC offensive lineman who is a prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft that comes from professional football lineage.
Along with Ozzy Trapilo, who’s father Steve played offensive tackle during the Doug Flutie years at BC, Kendall’s father, Pete, also wore the maroon and gold and played in the NFL. Pete Kendall was a first-round draft pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, selected 21st overall by the Seattle Seahawks, and went on to have a successful NFL career with four teams.
BC football head coach Bill O’Brien said that lineage unquestionably plays a factor in NFL success, and the two can only benefit from their father’s experience and the wisdom they passed down.
“I really do believe in that,” O’Brien said. “There is something to that, so hopefully they take that into account too when they’re looking at these guys.”
Player Info
- DOB: November 27, 2001
- Hometown: Norwell, Mass.
- High School: Noble and Greenough School
- Recruiting Class: 2021
- Recruiting Rating: 4-star
- Competed in East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Combine/Workout Details
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 308 lbs.
Hand: 9⅝”
Arm: 31¾”
40-Yard Dash: 5.05 sec.
10-Yard Split: 1.79 sec.
Vertical: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
3-Cone Drill: 7.56 sec.
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.51 sec.
Bench Press: 20 reps
Career Accolades
- 2024 All-ACC First Team
- 2024 Rimington Trophy Watch List
- 2024 team captain
- 2022 College Football News Freshman All-American
- Team-best 83.1 pass block grade in 2024
Evaluation
A plug in the middle of the offense, most of Kendall’s offensive line experience comes at center, but he has the versatility to play any of the three interior positions — left guard, center and right guard.
Kendall’s build isn’t jaw-dropping by any means, but his footwork and body control make up for the lack of pure mass. Kendall’s chopping abilities with his feet allows him to sink low to the ground, which helps him maintain a low center of gravity and solid core.
Above all is his capacity to pursue blocks in all types of angles in the run game, depending on the climb and pull of the play. Kendall gets to where he needs to go without hesitation by keeping his low force and maneuvering to the block with sufficient speed.
Kendall’s athleticism score of 85 at the 2025 NFL Combine ranked third among interior offensive lineman, and his 5.05 40-yard dash displayed his sound upfield speed.
And of all the positions on the offensive line, the one which extraordinary size is not a requirement for is, traditionally, center. Future hall-of-fame and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was only 6-feet-3-inches and weighed 282 lbs., and Kendall tops both of those figures.
What The Experts Say
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about Kendall.
“The traits and athletic features don’t stand out, but Kendall comes from NFL bloodlines and simply knows how to play. He’s detail-oriented as a run blocker with good footwork, hand placement and body control. He adjusts well to movement in-line or in space to execute his block. He’s not a bender, so I expect him to have trouble dealing with A-gap pluggers and longer bull-rushers who can roll him into the pocket. Kendall’s technique, toughness and intelligence are important elements as a center, but given his measurables and lack of position flexibility, his ceiling might be on the lower end.”
Projection/Mock Draft
In both ESPN and PFF’s most up-to-date, seven-round mock drafts, Kendall is a projected sixth-rounder falling in the 180-200 pick range. According to NESN, “Kendall is projected by most pundits to be either a Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick.” NFL.com has Kendall listed as a fourth-round prospect.
The Last Word
“All the hay’s in the barn at this point. You just wait until you find out where you’re going this upcoming April and make the most of it from there.”
- Kendall at BC’s Pro Day
This is the third article of a series of profiles on former Boston College football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.