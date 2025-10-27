ACC Releases Kickoff Time, Network For Boston College's Week 11 Game vs SMU
The ACC has announced Boston College football’s Week 11 kickoff time and network for its home game against the SMU Mustangs.
The two teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 8 at noon ET on ACC Network.
In its second year in the conference and coming off a College Football Playoff berth, SMU is sitting at 5-3 on the year and 3-1 in ACC play.
During the 2025 campaign, the Mustangs have earned wins over East Texas A&M 42-13, Missouri State 28-10, Syracuse 31-18, Stanford 34-10, and Clemson 35-24 as well as has recorded losses to Baylor 48-45 in double overtime, TCU 35-24, and most recently Wake Forest 13-12 on Saturday afternoon.
Boston College, on the other hand, has faced many challenges in the second year of the Bill O’Brien era.
The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and since then have lost seven straight games to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, and most recently No. 19 Louisville 38-24 on Saturday night.
Boston College is sitting at 1-7 on the year and 0-5 in ACC play.
Both teams have one more game before the matchup, SMU hosts No. 10 Miami at noon and Boston College hosts No. 12 Notre Dame at 3:30, both on Saturday.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. SMU leads the all-time series 2-1 which includes the last matchup in 2024.
In the last meeting, SMU beat Boston College 38-28 at home en route to an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
The contest was one of multiple that the conference announced on Monday for that week. Syracuse at Miami will be at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and Stanford at UNC at 4:30 p.m. on The CW.
The previously announced game was Duke at UConn at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
The conference also has three games that have kickoff times, but the network designation will be determined after this week’s slate of games.
Wake Forest at No. 15 Virginia, Cal at No. 16 Louisville, and Florida State at Clemson will all three kick off at 7 p.m. and will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network.
ACC Week 11 Schedule:
Saturday, November 8
- SMU at Boston College – Noon ET on ACC Network
- Syracuse at Miami – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Duke at UConn – 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network – as previously announced
- Stanford at North Carolina – 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW
- Wake Forest at Virginia – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 11/1
- California at Louisville – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 11/1
- Florida State at Clemson – 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network – network designation after the games of 11/1