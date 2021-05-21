Nine Boston College Players Make Athlon Preseason All ACC Teams
Nine Boston College were recognized as 2021 Preseason All ACC by the publication Athlon Sports.
Wide receivers Zay Flowers, and offensive linemen Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson were all named first team all offense. In all four Boston College offensive lineman were named either first or second team.
The following were named to Athlon's Various Teams:
1st Team:
Zay Flowers - Wide Receiver
Zion Johnson - Offensive Lineman
Alec Lindstrom - Offensive Lineman
2nd Team
Ben Petrula - Offensive Lineman
Tyler Vrabel - Offensive Lineman
3rd Team
Marcus Valdez- Defensive Lineman
Jaelen Gill - Punt Returner
4th Team
Phil Jurkovec - Quarterback
Josh DeBerry - Defensive Back
The Eagles nine total selections puts them in the middle of the conference. Athlon broke down the selections as follows.
Clemson- 15
UNC- 13
Virginia Tech- 11
NC State- 11
Wake Forest- 10
Miami- 10
Boston College- 9
Virginia- 7
Syracuse- 7
Pitt-6
Louisville - 4
Florida State- 4
Georgia Tech- 3
Duke-2
You May Also Enjoy:
With 100 Days Left Until Kickoff, Betting Lines for BC Win Total
Boston College Makes Top Six For Noble Thomas
Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College, Reassessing the Depth Chart
Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!
Follow Us on Social Media:
Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC
Facebook: Click here to follow
Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here