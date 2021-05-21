Nine Boston College Players Make Athlon Preseason All ACC Teams

The Eagles have nine players amongst four different teams, mostly on the offense

Nine Boston College were recognized as 2021 Preseason All ACC by the publication Athlon Sports.

Wide receivers Zay Flowers, and offensive linemen Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson were all named first team all offense. In all four Boston College offensive lineman were named either first or second team.

The following were named to Athlon's Various Teams:

1st Team:

Zay Flowers - Wide Receiver

Zion Johnson - Offensive Lineman

Alec Lindstrom - Offensive Lineman

2nd Team

Ben Petrula - Offensive Lineman

Tyler Vrabel - Offensive Lineman

3rd Team

Marcus Valdez- Defensive Lineman

Jaelen Gill - Punt Returner

4th Team

Phil Jurkovec - Quarterback

Josh DeBerry - Defensive Back

The Eagles nine total selections puts them in the middle of the conference. Athlon broke down the selections as follows.

Clemson- 15

UNC- 13

Virginia Tech- 11

NC State- 11

Wake Forest- 10

Miami- 10

Boston College- 9

Virginia- 7

Syracuse- 7

Pitt-6

Louisville - 4

Florida State- 4

Georgia Tech- 3

Duke-2



