Bears OT Ozzy Trapilo Identifies O'Brien's NFL-Style Coaching in Transition to Pro Football: Just a Minute
Former Boston College football offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo might already be a few steps ahead of his teammates who were also drafted in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Thanks to BC head coach Bill O’Brien’s pro-style system, Trapilo said he is more comfortable with the adjustment to an NFL offense for this upcoming season and beyond.
The Chicago Bears selected Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. The 6-foot-8, 310-pound tackle was an All-ACC First Team honoree in 2024 and Second Team honoree in 2023.
There is a very high chance that Trapilo will start for the Bears this year, according to several outlets who cover the team, because of his pro readiness in multiple facets of the sport—Trapilo’s size is certainly up to par with some of the biggest players in the NFL and his football acumen is right there as well, in large part thanks to O’Brien.
“Yeah, I think the way [O’Brien] handles his team is very similar [to the NFL], very pro-style,” Trapilo said at Bears’ training camp on Thursday. “You know, training camp last year was a very similar schedule. Physicality-wise, everything is kind of very dialed in, very focused.”
Trapilo, a Norwell, Mass. native, is the one of two offensive linemen from BC’s 2024 football roster to get drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Drew Kendall, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was taken in the fifth round of the draft by the reigning Super Bowl champions and also hails from Norwell.
Having experienced a year of O’Brien’s coaching, both Trapilo and Kendall learned countless lessons about what it takes to excel at the NFL level. O’Brien has seen it up close as both a head coach in the NFL for the Houston Texans as well as an offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.
Trapilo would agree that O’Brien brings that same “pro” mentality to practice for the team he now is in his second year of coaching, the Eagles of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Trapilo has nothing but appreciation for O’Brien and gratitude for the fact that BC’s skipper held his players to the “pro” standard.
“[O’Brien] asks a lot of his guys,” Trapilo said. “But it’ll help them all in the end. I think, you know, I’m super grateful to have been coached by him. Along with the whole staff, because I think they all did a great job of preparing the guys. Especially having lived a couple days of it now.”