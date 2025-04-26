Boston College C Drew Kendall Taken by Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 NFL Draft
Boston College’s third player has been taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Center Drew Kendall was selected as the No. 168 overall pick (fifth round) by the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
Kendall spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill. During his time on The Heights, he saw time in 39 games and earned the starting center job in 2022.
Last year, he started every game at center for the Eagles where he allowed just five pressures and earned a 83.1 pass block grade and 76.8 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
Boston College’s line paved the way for 4,754 total offensive yards and 51 offensive touchdowns.
As a prospect, he was a four-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 136 nationally, No. 9 in interior offensive linemen, and No. 1 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
Kendall is the third Boston College player to be selected in this year’s draft. He joins offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who was selected at No. 56 by the Chicago Bears, and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was taken at No. 44 by the Dallas Cowboys, both in the second round.
Player Info
Name: Drew Kendall
Position: Center
Jersey: No. 66
Hometown: Norwell, Mass.
High School: Noble and Greenough School
Draft Class: 2021
Rating: 4-star
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 308 lbs
Arm: 31 3/4”
Hand: 9 5/8"
Accomplishments
All-ACC First Team (2024)
Team Captain (2024)
College Football News Freshman All-American (2022)
NFL Combine Results
Prospect Grade: 5.94
NextGen Stats Score: 72
40-yd. Dash: 5.05s
10-yd. Split: 1.79s
3-Cone Drill: 7.56s
20-yd. Shuttle: 4.51s
Bench Press: 20 reps
Other Boston College Selections in 2025 NFL Draft
- Ozzy Trapilo, offensive tackle- No. 55 (second round) to the Chicago Bears
- Donovan Ezeiruaku, defensive end- No. 44 (second round) to the Dallas Cowboys