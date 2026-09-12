Boston College LB Bodie Kahoun Stretchered Off Field in Red Bandanna Game vs Rutgers

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football linebacker Bodie Kahoun was carted off the field on a stretcher midway through the second quarter of BC’s Red Bandanna matchup against Rutgers on Friday night, with BC up 17-0.

After the end of the first half, BC posted on X/Twitter that Kahoun had movement in all his extremeties and is being further evaluated at a hospital.

Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun has movement in all extremities and is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 12, 2026

The redshirt sophomore, who was leading the Eagles with six tackles when the incident occurred, went down immediately after he tackled Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond on a six-yard gain.

During the play, Kahoun’s head slammed directly into the shoulder of Raymond, and he fell to the ground immediately after.

Boston College LB Bodie Kahoun is down on the field after this injury.



Extended stoppage in Boston. Hoping he's alright. pic.twitter.com/q93FJ7d4Uh — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) September 12, 2026

After trainers rushed onto the field, both teams bent down on one knee in two semicircles near the 50-yard line. Kahoun was eventually lifted onto a stretcher with his teammates praying around him, and an ambulance drove onto the field to bring him to a hospital.

Right before he disappeared in the ambulance, Kahoun lifted up his arm with a thumbs-up gesture, signaling that he was at least conscious.

Bodie Kahoun gives a thumbs up to Alumni Stadium as he is taken out in an ambulance pic.twitter.com/oLt5ih1aIn — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 12, 2026

Kahoun, who is one of the most positive individuals on the team and always has a smile on his face, transferred to BC from Notre Dame this offseason.

The Eagles entered the game with several other notable injuries, as center Michael Crounse, defensive end Onye Nwosisi, and running back Bo MacCormack III did not suit up.

In addition to Crounse, RB Bo MacCormack III and DE Onye Nwosisi are also out tonight for @BCFootball vs. @RFootball. Nwosisi didn’t play in the Eagles’ season opener. — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) September 11, 2026

This article will be further updated as more information becomes available.

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