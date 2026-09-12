Boston College LB Bodie Kahoun Stretchered Off Field in Red Bandanna Game vs Rutgers
In this story:
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football linebacker Bodie Kahoun was carted off the field on a stretcher midway through the second quarter of BC’s Red Bandanna matchup against Rutgers on Friday night, with BC up 17-0.
After the end of the first half, BC posted on X/Twitter that Kahoun had movement in all his extremeties and is being further evaluated at a hospital.
The redshirt sophomore, who was leading the Eagles with six tackles when the incident occurred, went down immediately after he tackled Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond on a six-yard gain.
During the play, Kahoun’s head slammed directly into the shoulder of Raymond, and he fell to the ground immediately after.
After trainers rushed onto the field, both teams bent down on one knee in two semicircles near the 50-yard line. Kahoun was eventually lifted onto a stretcher with his teammates praying around him, and an ambulance drove onto the field to bring him to a hospital.
Right before he disappeared in the ambulance, Kahoun lifted up his arm with a thumbs-up gesture, signaling that he was at least conscious.
Kahoun, who is one of the most positive individuals on the team and always has a smile on his face, transferred to BC from Notre Dame this offseason.
The Eagles entered the game with several other notable injuries, as center Michael Crounse, defensive end Onye Nwosisi, and running back Bo MacCormack III did not suit up.
This article will be further updated as more information becomes available.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz