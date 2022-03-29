Boston College Football Spring Questions: Wide Receivers

Boston College football is in the midst of their spring football practices, as they prepare to culminate their workouts with the Jay McGillis Spring game in April. Heading into these practices, we have begun to look at some of the big questions at each position. Last week we examined the quarterback room and runnings backs, today we look at the wide receivers.

What is Zay Flowers Ceiling?

For a wide receiver with as much talent as Zay Flowers has, it still feels like we have yet to see his full potential. 2021 was disappointing for the speedy wide out, because for most of the season he didn't have a quarterback who could get him the ball. Dennis Grosel struggled to get the ball to him deep, and Jurkovec returned and struggled with his hand strength, and Flowers only finished the season with 44 receptions. The chemistry between Jurkovec and Flowers on the field is undeniable, and with a new offensive coordinator in John McNulty it will be fascinating to see how BC gets the ball to him. McNulty has said that will be a priority for the offense in 2022.

Growth at #2 and #3

Boston College has two very good wide receivers behind Flowers on the depth chart. Transfer Jaelen Gill and sophomore Jaden Williams are both explosive, and will make defenses pay for putting too much emphasis on Flowers. A healthy Jurkovec should have no problem getting the pair the ball this season. Williams looks to have a chip on his shoulder, telling reporters that he takes it personally that no other teams wanted to recruit him. While Jaelen Gill, a former four star receiver, could be used all over the field for McNulty's offense. If this pair can play to their potential the Eagles could have one of the best wide receiver trios in the conference.

Who Else Steps Up?

Boston College lost four wide receivers to the transfer portal this offseason, albeit most were smaller role players. Kobay White, Jehlani Galloway, Ethon Williams and CJ Lewis all moved on from the program, after having roles in various seasons. This gives a big opportunity for some newer names to step up and grab the brass ring. Taji Johnson is a name that has been on practice reports for years, and looks to be ready to be the big target to replace Lewis. But don't sleep on new transfer Dino Tomlin or redshirt freshman Lewis Bond. Spring ball is a great opportunity for some of these younger players to workout with the 1's and 2's and work their way onto the depth chart.

