Boston College Football Adds Drew Christ To Staff

Eagles add another Buckeye to the staff that is filled with them

Boston College football added another staff member on Wednesday as Ohio State defensive quality control coach Drew Christ announced that he will join Jeff Hafley in Chestnut Hill. He will take on the role of special teams assistant coach under former Ohio State coach Matt Thurin.

This is a reunion of sorts, as Christ and Hafley worked together in Columbus before the defensive coordinator took the head coaching job at Boston College. There had been buzz that Christ would join the staff when Hafley was hired, but this is a solid addition for the staff.

Before working at Ohio State, Christ was a defensive coach for five seasons at Central Connecticut State University. While there his squad made the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history. He also had stints at Albany, University of Rochester, University of Pennsylvania and Swarthmore College. Clearly he knows the New England region from his extensive experience in the area.

Christ will be an assistant under Matt Thurin, but these are the type of positions that Boston College never had before. Adding coaches like this show the programs added financial support, and a drive to get the program up a level in the national discussion.

