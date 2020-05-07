Boston College Adds Walk On Long Snapper Donovan Cahill From TCU

Boston College football added some depth as Wednesday as TCU long snapper Donovan Cahill announced on Twitter that he has joined the Eagles as a walk on for the 2020 season

Cahill, who is originally from Summit, New Jersey comes to the Eagles after three seasons with the Horned Frogs. He only saw limited playing time, playing in the Cheez It Bowl in 2018. He did not appear in any games during the 2019 season. Transferring to Boston College gets Cahill closer to home in the Garden State, and will allow family and friends watch him play. He is a graduate student and immediately eligible.

Last season Aidan Livingston, a true freshman was the long snapper. He had a solid year with the Eagles starting all thirteen games for the Eagles, so it looks like he will start again. But the Eagles needed depth behind him. Evan Stewart, who was his backup, transferred to URI shortly after the firing of Steve Addazio. The other longsnapper on the two deep was Vinny Depalma, but as we saw he saw more and more playing time as the season went along. Cahill will provide some experienced depth so that Matt Thurin and Jeff Hafley can find out the best fits at long snapper.

Boston College has landed three transfers this offseason, quarterback Phil Jurkovec (Notre Dame), safety Deon Jones (Maryland) and defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka (Buffalo). They have also added walk ons that include Cahill, Dan Lonergan, and Will Prouty to the roster.

