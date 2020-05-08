BCBulletin
Boston College Quarter Century Team: Cornerbacks

A.J. Black

Last week, BC Bulletin completed our list of offensive players that were named to our Boston College Quarter Century Team. Players such as Matt Ryan, William Green, and Chris Lindstrom highlighted that group. This weekend we began to explore the defense, which has produced some high level talent over the past twenty five years.

On Saturday we started with the defensive tackles, Sunday we gave our selections for defensive ends, on Tuesday we picked a pair of linebackers. Today BC Bulletin will select a pair of cornerbacks. 

Please note Will Blackmon will be honored in another category

DeJuan Tribble | 2003-2008

Tribble came to Boston College from North College Hill High School in Ohio where he played corner and quarterback. After redshirting his freshman season in 2003, he showed up big the following season. Starting in just three games, Tribble had a handful of big moments during his first season on the field, mostly on special teams. He returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown at West Virginia, then returned a Brian Toal blocked punt 29 yards for a touchdown against Syracuse. 

During his sophomore season Tribble continued to make big plays with 57 tackles (48 solos, including three tackles for loss), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six pass breakups and two interceptions. His interceptions coming against Army and and UNC. His junior season was his biggest, as he earned second team All-ACC honors with seven interceptions, five pass break ups and a fumble recovery. Three of those intereceptions ended up being "pick sixes" for Tribble, who had a memorable TD against Florida State that put BC up 21-10 in a game they won 24-19. 

In his final season with the Eagles, Tribble was All ACC second team again, with four more interceptions. He missed the final two games of the season but did play in the Champs Sports Bowl against Michigan State. 

Hamp Cheevers | 2016-2018

Cheevers, who came to Boston College at a lean 145 pounds, left Chestnut Hill as their single season interception leader. After a season of playing special teams as a freshman, he started to see more playing time at cornerback in 2017. Cheevers finished the year with two interceptions, which led the team. 

In his 2018 season, he was dynamic in the backfield. He has seven interceptions on the season good enough to lead the nation, along with 14 pass break ups. After the season, Cheevers was named First Team All ACC.

Cheevers left Boston College after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft. He was not drafted and never caught on with a team in 2019 bouncing around between Atlanta and Tennesses amongst other teams. Even though his pro career never took off, Hamp Cheevers had one of the single best seasons for a cornerback in Boston College history. 

Honorable Mention: Donnie Fletcher, Isaac Yiadom, Kamrin Moore, Jazzmen Williams

