Boston College Quarter-Century Team: Offensive Linemen

As we continue with our selections for the Boston College All Quarter Century Team, we look at a position that was incredibly difficult to select, the offensive line. Over the past twenty five years countless linemen have walked the grounds of Chestnut Hill, and brought countless accolades and big moments to the Eagles. This was by far the hardest selection we had to make, as there were over ten offensive linemen that could have been selected. But after looking at their production, and what they did for the program, here are our top five.

When selecting for this award, we went with their production in college. Special consideration went for post season awards, games played, and other special moments. We tried to keep their NFL career out of the decision.

Josh Beekman | 2002-2006



Beekman doesn't get the name recognition as many on this list do, but he had an incredible career with the Eagles. He started every game his sophomore, junior and senior year, and on the way he racked up one impressive list of hardware. He was a second team All ACC honoree in just his second year as a starter, and during his senior season in 2006 he was an All American, the first do to so since William Green in 2001. Beekman also won the 2006 Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the most valuable blocker in the ACC. A fast and versatile guard, he was incredibly valuable in both run and pass block. Check out how incredibly quick he was:

Paul Zukauskas | 1997-2000

The first Boston College true freshman to start on the offensive line in over twenty years, Zukauskas had a stellar career with the Eagles. He was the epitome of reliability, starting all but one game over his four years in Chestnut Hill. His senior year was something special, as he was part of an offensive line that only allowed six sacks all year. Zukauskas went on to become an All American (American Football Coaches Association), second team Walter Camp All-American, and first team All-Big East.

Anthony Castonzo | 2007-2010

If you want to look at consistency there is no one that fits that moniker better than Castonzo. A starter his freshman year (the first o-lineman to do since Zukauskas), he broke the school record starting with 54 starts. He was the starting right tackle his freshman year, protecting Matt Ryan in their historic 2007 season, where he was named Sporting News All Freshman Team. His sophomore year he switched to left tackle where he continued to produce and he was named second team All-ACC. His junior campaign in 2009 led to Castonzo winning the SI.com All-America honorable mention and was named All-ACC first-team selection. In his final year with the Eagles he was key in a rushing attack led by running back Montel Harris.

Chris Lindstrom | 2015-2018

Versatility was the name of the game for this highly regarded Massachusetts native. Lindstrom came to Boston College from Shepard Hill in Dudley, Mass as a guard which he played the first two seasons under Steve Addazio. He started in 22 games over his first two seasons at guard, but when the team needed him he switched to tackle his junior year in 2017, where he was named All-ACC second-team. His stock exploded his senior year, when he flipped back to guard and was named All-ACC First Team. An incredibly quick and nimble guard, Lindstrom was perfect for Steve Addazio's system, as he had the motor to pull and blast blocks for AJ Dillon and the other running backs.

Chris Snee | 1999-2003

Snee, a Susquehanna County native was a three-year starter for BC at guard. In his first season with BC, he immediately open eyes as he was named to the Big East All Freshman Team. He had an incredible senior season when he helped Derrick Knight finish the season fourth in the country with 1,721 yards. Snee was rewarded when he was named an All-Big East first-team honoree and earned All-American second-team honors.

Honorable Mentions: Dan Koppen, Damien Woody, Marc Columbo, Pete Kendall (only because he played just one year in the designated past 25), Jeremy Trueblood

Previous Winners:

Running Back

Wide Receivers

Tight End

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC