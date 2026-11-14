Boston College at No. 3 Notre Dame: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart

The Boston College Eagles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) football team faces its toughest challenge yet as it travels to South Bend, Ind., to face the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Duke 47-2 and Florida State 31-24.

As for the Fighting Irish, the team is riding a two-game win streak into the contest which features wins over Navy 35-13 and No. 5 Miami 31-24.

Notre Dame’s only loss this season came at the hands of No. 12 BYU 28-24 on Oct. 17.

Latest Injury News From Boston College at Notre Dame

This section will be updated with the latest injury news as it becomes available.

Boston College at Notre Dame Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Weather: Cloudy, 43 degrees, 22% chance of rain.

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Notre Dame: Drayk Bowen, Adon Shuler, CJ Carr, Jordan Faison.

Series: Notre Dame leads 18-9

Current streak: Notre Dame won six

Last Meeting: Nov. 1, 2025 in Chestnut Hill- Notre Dame won 25-10

How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame

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TV: NBC

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM (Boston), Notre Dame Radio Network (South Bend)

SiriusXM: 129

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Depth Chart: Boston College at Notre Dame

Offense:

QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola

RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete

TE: Zeke Moore, Kaelan Chudzinski, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams, Amir Johnson, Owen Snively

RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson

RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson

Defense:

DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo

DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin

DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Gavin Neil, Chuck Nnaeto

DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate

LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon

LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas

NB: KP Price, TJ Green

CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker

CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella

S: Carter Davis, Da'Jon Green, Kameron Howard

Special Teams:

LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.

Notre Dame:

bceagles.com

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