Boston College at No. 3 Notre Dame: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart
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The Boston College Eagles (4-5, 2-4 ACC) football team faces its toughest challenge yet as it travels to South Bend, Ind., to face the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Duke 47-2 and Florida State 31-24.
As for the Fighting Irish, the team is riding a two-game win streak into the contest which features wins over Navy 35-13 and No. 5 Miami 31-24.
Notre Dame’s only loss this season came at the hands of No. 12 BYU 28-24 on Oct. 17.
Latest Injury News From Boston College at Notre Dame
This section will be updated with the latest injury news as it becomes available.
Boston College at Notre Dame Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
Weather: Cloudy, 43 degrees, 22% chance of rain.
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Notre Dame: Drayk Bowen, Adon Shuler, CJ Carr, Jordan Faison.
Series: Notre Dame leads 18-9
Current streak: Notre Dame won six
Last Meeting: Nov. 1, 2025 in Chestnut Hill- Notre Dame won 25-10
How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame
TV: NBC
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM (Boston), Notre Dame Radio Network (South Bend)
SiriusXM: 129
Keys to the Game: Boston College at Notre Dame
- Boston College and Notre Dame avoided disruptions with the FAA outage on Friday. Check out everything we know here.
- Boston College On SI's Luke Ballard shares which Notre Dame players to be on the lookout for.
- Bodie Kahoun Has One Goal in Mind as Boston College Prepares to Face Notre Dame, His Former Team- See what he said here.
Depth Chart: Boston College at Notre Dame
Offense:
QB: Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, Femi Babalola
RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete
TE: Zeke Moore, Kaelan Chudzinski, Danny Edgehille or Brady Clough
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Trevon Humphrey
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: Michael Crounse, DJ Williams, Amir Johnson, Owen Snively
RG: Judah Pruitt, Amir Johnson
RT: Kristian Phillips or Reggie Jackson
Defense:
DE: Kris Jones or E’Lla Boykin, Israel Oladipupo
DT: Cameron McGee, KJ Sampson, Josiah Griffin
DT: Micah Amedee, Christian Hudson, Gavin Neil, Chuck Nnaeto
DE: Demetrius Ballard or Onye Nwosisi, Favor Bate
LB: Anthony Palano, Kemori Dixon
LB: Bodie Kahoun, Zacari Thomas
NB: KP Price, TJ Green
CB: Ashton Cunningham, Max Tucker
CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green, Charlie Comella
S: Carter Davis, Da'Jon Green, Kameron Howard
Special Teams:
LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: T.J. Green, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr.
Notre Dame:
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1