Boston College Football Avoids FAA Ground Stop Travel Disruptions Ahead of Notre Dame Matchup

Amid the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stoppage of all flights on Friday due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers, the travel plans for multiple Power 4 conference football teams have been disrupted, including the plans of game officials and television crews.

Boston College is not one of those programs, however, as the Eagles landed in South Bend, Ind., for their Week 11 matchup against Notre Dame before the stoppage occurred, a source confirmed to Boston College Eagles On SI.

Across all of Boston College Athletics, BC’s football team is the only one playing outside of either Mass., Rhode Island, or New York this weekend.

Men’s hockey has a two-game series with UMass Amherst, women’s hockey has a two-game series with Boston University, cross country is at NCAA Northeast Regionals in Bethpage, N.Y., volleyball hosts Florida State and Miami, fencing is at a meet in Providence, R.I., sail is home, and men’s basketball hosts New Hampshire on Sunday.

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, all visiting college football teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, which includes the Eagles, have reached their destinations for this weekend’s matchups.

Current teams in flight limbo, Thamel reported, are Baylor, Kansas State, Utah and Arizona from the Big 12, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas from the SEC, Minnesota, Purdue and Washington from the Big Ten, and Oregon State, Wyoming and North Texas among non-Power-4 schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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