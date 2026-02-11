Three Former Boston College Football Players Receive 2026 NFL Scouting Combine Invite

Three former Boston College football players, offensive tackle Jude Bowry, offensive lineman Logan Taylor, and defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins, were invited to the 2026 National Football League (NFL) Scouting Combine, according to a release by the league on Wednesday morning.

A total of 319 NFL prospects were invited to attend the event this year, which will take place from Feb. 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium.

All three former Eagles who were invited to the upcoming Combine additionally participated in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl on Feb. 1, including former BC wide receiver Lewis Bond — the program record-holder for most career receptions and single-season receptions — who apparently did not receive an invite.

It is quite a surprise given how dominant Bond played over his final three seasons on the Heights, in which he accumulated 2,328 receiving yards and hauled in 11 touchdowns on 207 total receptions.

Built for moments like this! Good luck in the Senior Bowl! pic.twitter.com/O5zXclGty7 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 31, 2026

A total of 46 wide receivers were invited, six of which were from programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference (Miami, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Clemson, and SMU).

Hutchins, who totaled 67 tackles in his last two years at BC — along with 5.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits — was a Senior Bowl standout, as he led the American defense in multiple categories with five total tackles (three solo), a sack, and three tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bessemer, Ala., native practically revived his career in 2024 as a redshirt junior after switching positions twice leading up to that season. He played in all 13 games, making seven starts, in that campaign before being named a captain for the 2025 season and starting in nine of the 10 games he suited up for.

Bowry and Taylor, meanwhile, have been core pieces of the Eagles’ offensive line for the past three years, and both were team captains this past year as well.

A 6-foot-5, 311-pounder from Germantown, Md., Bowry played both left and right tackle for the Eagles and made a total of 23 starts in his career, including all 12 during his redshirt-sophomore campaign — his only fully-healthy season — in which he surrendered just two sacks in 321 dropback snaps.

Taylor, a 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman who transferred to BC from Virginia after the 2022 season, moved all around the trenches from guard to tackle and back to guard, totaling 36 starts over his career in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

In 2025, the Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, native earned All-ACC Second Team and Associated Press All-ACC Second Team honors after being named All-ACC Honorable Mention in the two years prior.

