Boston College Athletics Receives Gifts to Endow Coordinator Positions
Boston College Athletics has received two gifts to endow the offensive and defensive coordinator positions.
The gifts came from Joseph V. Popolo, Jr. '89, P'20, '23, '25, and Kevin T. Fee '71, P'00, '05 to name the positions the Edward F. Connelly Offensive Coordinator and the Kevin T. Fee Family Defensive Coordinator.
The program made the announcement in an official press release on Saturday.
"We are incredibly grateful to Joe and Kevin," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James in the release. "These endowments are a powerful vote of confidence in the football program and signal to our student-athletes, the BC community, and our competitors that excellence is a top priority at the Heights. Their commitment reflects a deep belief in the mission of Boston College Athletics to compete at the highest level and develop the whole student-athlete. These endowments ensure we can attract and retain elite coaching talent, providing long-term stability and excellence for our football program.”
Will Lawing, who is going into his second year as offensive coordinator, will be the first Edward F. Connelly Offensive Coordinator in program history and Tim Lewis, who is also in his second year as the defensive coordinator, will be the first Kevin T. Fee Family Defensive Coordinator.
“Chris and I have a great desire to support [Gregory P. Barber '69 and Family Head Coach] Bill O'Brien and our amazing student- athletes, so we are thrilled to be able to endow the offensive coordinator position in honor of my maternal grandfather, Edward F. (Eddie) Connelly," Popolo said. "Eddie was a life-long BC fan and it was his dream to play football at Boston College. Captain of his team at Boston's School of Commerce, Eddie had to quit school at age 17 to support his family. He joined the U.S. Postal Service in Charlestown, Massachusetts, where he spent his entire career. Although Eddie was not able to attend BC, he had two children, Helen '60 and Eddie Jr. '63, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren graduate from the Heights. Papa, as he was known to his grandchildren, was the most gentle, humble, giving, and beloved man I have ever met.”
Fee also made a statement in the press release about the gift to the program.
"Endowing this position gives the program the tools to compete at the highest level," said Fee. "It gives me great pleasure to name the defensive coordinator position of our football team. I was motivated by the excellent decision made by our Athletics Director Blake James to hire Bill O'Brien as our head football coach. Bill is a highly talented, experienced, and successful coach on both the college and professional level who brings a very impressive winning record and tradition to our football program. He also manifests outstanding intangibles and leadership qualities that will take our performance to 'new heights'."
The move marks the second and third endowments for the football program. The other is for head coach Bill O’Brien’s position which is named the Gregory P. Barber ’69 and Family Head Coach.
"The impact Joe Popolo and Kevin Fee have had on our program is immeasurable," said O'Brien. "These endowments are the latest examples of their extraordinary generosity and their unwavering commitment and dedication to our success on the field. Will and Tim will be excellent representatives as the inaugural Edward F. Connelly Offensive Coordinator and the Kevin T. Fee Family Defensive Coordinator. We could not be more grateful.”