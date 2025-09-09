Boston College, Bill O'Brien Turning the Page to Stanford
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — After suffering its first loss of the season 42-40 in double overtime to Michigan State, Boston College is turning the page and focusing on its ACC opener at Stanford (0-2).
The Eagles head to Stanford, Calif., this weekend to take on the Cardinal for the first time since 2002 and look to get back in the win column.
After practice on Tuesday, Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien spoke about the upcoming matchup and how the team is getting ready for the road test.
“I think every game is big,” said O’Brien. “I really have a lot of faith in this team. I think this team potentially can be a good team, but it only matters what we did today in practice. I thought they showed up. It wasn’t perfect, but ready to go today. Had a good meeting this morning. It’s a difficult trip. Going out there to a Frank Reich coached team at Stanford. Frank’s a great coach, got a lot of respect for him. We coached against each other in the NFL. Great player, great coach. So, a big challenge for us to go out there and play a night game. We gotta get the proper sleep this week, gotta understand a lot of these guys have not traveled as far as we’re gonna travel. We gotta teach them, guide them, and we gotta be ready to go when it kicks off.”
The second-year Eagles coach also emphasized how good he thinks this team can be and how the group has responded to the loss, but need to show it on the field.
“These guys are energetic,” said O’Brien. “Like I’ve always said, I love coaching this team. They show up everyday, they pay attention in meetings, they have really good energy in practice. They’re frustrated about losing that game. That was a helluva football game, but they turned the page quickly and they’re onto Stanford. I got a lot of pride in this team. I think that this team can be a good football team, but we actually have to go do it.”
Boston College and Stanford kick off on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.