October 2, 2021
Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Updates

A live look at Saturday's game, including big plays, touchdowns, and more!
Boston College heads to Death Valley this evening to battle the defending ACC champion Clemson Tigers. This game has a special feel to it, even though the Eagles are more than two touchdown underdogs. Clemson has struggled all season, with big losses to NC State and Georgia, and a close victory over Georgia Tech. While Boston College is riding high after a big win over the Missouri Tigers last Saturday in overtime. 

Can Boston College get their first win against Dabo Swinney since 2010? And first in Death Valley since 2007? Stay tuned to the site for full updates throughout the game, along with analysis, and observations. 

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board, with over 225 BC fans in the community.

News and Notes From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Three Keys To Victory: Clemson Game

Captains: Brandon Sebastian, Vinny DePalma, Dennis Grosel & Tyler Vrabel

Uniforms:

