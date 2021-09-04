September 4, 2021
Boston College vs. Colgate: Live Updates

Boston College Eagles play against Colgate Raiders today at noon, stay here for updates, news and notes throughout the game
Boston College kicks off the 2021 season today against the Colgate Raiders at Alumni Stadium. This is the first game that Jeff Hafley has coached in front of fans in Chestnut Hill, meaning there should be a lot of excitement surrounding the team. The Eagles bring in an offense that should be filled with fire power, led by an offensive line that returns five starters, quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black who will be talking live the press box in  Alumni Stadium. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board. 

Other Articles About the Game:
Welcome to Colgate Week!
Boston College vs. Colgate: How to Watch
Final Thoughts and Predictions
Depth Chart
Boston College's Keys To Victory

