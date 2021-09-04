Boston College vs. Colgate: Live Updates

Boston College kicks off the 2021 season today against the Colgate Raiders at Alumni Stadium. This is the first game that Jeff Hafley has coached in front of fans in Chestnut Hill, meaning there should be a lot of excitement surrounding the team. The Eagles bring in an offense that should be filled with fire power, led by an offensive line that returns five starters, quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black who will be talking live the press box in Alumni Stadium. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board.

Other Articles About the Game:

Welcome to Colgate Week!

Boston College vs. Colgate: How to Watch

Final Thoughts and Predictions

Depth Chart

Boston College's Keys To Victory





Want to talk with other BC fans about the game? Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin