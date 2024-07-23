Boston College Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Nominated to AFCA Good Works Team
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been nominated to the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
According to the Eagles official press release, the senior was nominated for his contributions to the Boston area which includes his involvement with Team Impact, the BC Neighborhood Center, and Catholic Charities events as well as maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA during his collegiate career.
The Williamstown, N.J., native has made an impact both off and on the field during his time with the Eagles. In his three years in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 31 games and tallied 116 total tackles (65 solo and 51 assisted), 20 tackles for loss for 81 yards, 11.5 sacks for 53 yards, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
The AFCA Good Works Team has been showcasing and honoring student-athletes since 1992, who give back and help in the communities around them. Ezeiruaku was one 178 college football players to earn a nomination this year.
“This year’s 178 nominees champion causes including mental health awareness, youth mentorship, hunger relief, domestic abuse prevention, and many more,” wrote the AFCA in the announcement. The organization also stated that maintaining a high GPA is a factor in being nominated.
The 23 recipients for the award will be released in September and will consist of 11 FBS players, 11 players from other football leagues (FCS, DII, DIII, and NAIA), and one head coach.
Allstate has also partnered with the Wuerffel Foundation to award an FBS student-athlete on the Good Works Team with the Wuerffel Trophy. The winner will be announced in December.