Boston College Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Shares Expectations For The Season
Since Bill O’Brien was named the head coach for the Boston College Eagles football team in Feb., the feeling surrounding the program has been different than in recent years.
Players and staffers have been embracing O’Brien and his coaching style from the moment he arrived in Chestnut Hill which has been especially apparent in fall practice.
During the first five days of camp, the team has looked more aggressive and confident in its game.
So what exactly are the expectations after an improved 7-6 campaign and a Fenway Bowl victory? Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku shared what his expectations were going into the upcoming season on Wednesday.
“I would say ten wins,” said Ezeiruaku. “I think it’s very possible especially if we’re able to put it together before, if not, Sept. 2. Play complimentary football. We definitely have the talent. We have the depth. God willing we all stay healthy. We were able to really mesh together pretty well competitively. We got an edge. This is an edgy team, we got a foot over that fine line which is what we love to see. I think that’s definitely my expectation.”
However, the senior also shared that he has his eyes on more than just the regular-season win total.
“And an ACC championship,” said Ezeiruaku. “I don’t think we would be doing ourselves any service if we didn’t expect that, if we didn’t work towards that every single year.”
The Eagles have a day off on Thursday and continue fall camp on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.