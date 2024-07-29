Boston College Football 2024 Awards Tracker: Outland Trophy
With the upcoming college football season quickly approaching, that means watch lists are being released for college football’s most prestigious awards.
Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, some of the biggest awards will be releasing their lists of players to keep an eye on throughout to season to potentially be an award finalist or winner.
On Tuesday, the Outland Trophy which goes to the best interior offensive lineman released its Watch List of 75 players. Eagles offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo was the only Eagle to make the list.
Trapilo has been a starter on the offensive line for Boston College since 2022. Last season, he played 720 snaps in 12 games, did not allow a sack in 363 dropback snaps, and earned All-ACC Second-Team honors.
Outland Trophy:
OT Ozzy Trapilo, named to Watch List on July 30.
Last Winner: NT Mike Ruth, 1985.
Maxwell Award:
QB Thomas Castellanos, named to Watch List on July 29.
Last Winner: QB Doug Flutie - 1984
The first award announced was the Maxwell Award which goes to the most outstanding player college football during the season. Out of the 80 players named, Boston College had one player place on the list, quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Castellanos is projected to have a standout season after an impressive sophomore campaign with the Eagles. Last season, he went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, as well as 215 rush attempts for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns, which led the team.