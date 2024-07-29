Boston College Football 2024 Projected Depth Chart
The Boston College Eagles football team starts practice on Saturday as the group gears up to start its season on Sept. 2 with a contest against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.
The program has gone through multiple changes this offseason, mostly on the coaching side. The Eagles hired Bill O'Brien in Jan., after former head coach Jeff Hafley left to join the Green Bay Packers staff. O'Brien brought two new coordinators with him, OC Will Lawing and DC Tim Lewis.
Amid all the changes, Boston College was able to retain a majority of its players for the 2024 season, including 15 starters.
Below is a look at the projected depth chart for the upcoming season.
Quarterbacks:
- Thomas Castellanos
- Grayson James
- Jacobe Robinson
- Peter Delaportas
- Jack Brandon
- Shane Hanafin
Running Backs:
- Kye Robichaux
- Treshaun Ward
- Alex Broome
- Jordan McDonald
- Datrell Jones
- Anthony Ferrucci
Wide Receivers:
X: Jerand Bradley, Reed Harris, Montrell Wade.
Z: Lewis Bond, Jaedn Skeete, Ismael Zamor.
F: Jayden McGowan, Dino Tomlin, Nate Johnson, Dante Reynolds.
Tight Ends:
1. Jeremiah Franklin
2. Kamari Morales
3. Matt Ragan
4. Holden Symonds.
Offensive Line:
C: Drew Kendall, Eyrx Daugherty, Michael Crounse
LT: Logan Taylor, Jude Bowry, Jack Funke
RT: Ozzy Trapilo, Ilija Krajnovic, Ryan Mickow
LG: Jack Conley, Otto Hess, Jadon Lafontant
RG: Dwayne Allick, Kevin Cline.
Defensive Line:
Neto Okpala / Donovan Ezeiruaku
Edwin Kolenge / Gilbert Tongrongou
Clive Wilson / Quintayvious Hutchins.
NT: Cam Horsely, Kwan Williams, Nigel Tate.
Linebackers:
WLB: Kam Arnold, Daveon Crouch.
MLB: Bryce Steele, Owen McGowan, Palaie Faoa.
SLB: Jaylen Blackwell, Sione Hala.
Cornerbacks:
1. Amari Jackson
2. Bryquice Brown
3. Max Tucker
4. Jaylen Cheek
5. Jalon Williams
6. Carter Davis.
Safeties:
1. Cameron Martinez
2. Cole Batson
3. KP Price
4. Victor Nelson
5. Bugg Jones
6. Kahlil Ali.
Nickelback:
1. Khari Johnson
2. Ryan Turner.
Special Teams:
Punter: Sam Candotti, Ivan Zivenko.
Kicker: Liam Connor.