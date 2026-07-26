Boston College Football 2026 Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 15

The Boston College football program underwent some significant changes this offseason, primarily starting with how Bill O’Brien shaped this year’s roster.

The team brought in 28 new players from the transfer portal alone after seeing over 30 former players enter it following the conclusion of the 2025 season, in which the Eagles went 2-10.

And of all those incoming players on the defensive side, one stood out for his size in particular.

That would be Demetrius Ballard, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound edge rusher who spent his first two seasons at Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Ballard comes in at No. 15 on Boston College Eagles On SI’s ranking of BC football’s top 20 players heading into O’Brien’s third season.

Here is why he made the list:

No. 15: Redshirt Sophomore DE Demetrius Ballard

Hailing from New Kensington, Pa., Ballard is a player that was viewed highly by the Eagles’ recruiting staff from the very moment he first made contact with them, and anybody can see why.

Just look at his build and the potential it screams. With Ballard’s frame, It isn’t hard to see why he could be a stud at the next level, and it’s clear that BC’s defensive coaches have taken notice of that since the start of spring ball, as Ballard saw plenty of action against some of the Eagles’ top offensive-line units and proved to hold his own.

Ballard was not highly ranked out of high school — in fact, he received no stars by prominent recruiting sites as a prospect — but when you turn on the tape, you see a player who tossed around his opponents like ragdolls, whether it was an offensive lineman, a running back, or the quarterback.

As a senior, he was named the Alleghany 6 Conference Defensive MVP, totaling over 100 tackles, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a touchdown.

Through two seasons at Buffalo, Ballard played in 13 games, recording 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks, so the production has been relatively mild so far.

But he’s put on a decent amount of weight since he joined BC, around 15 pounds to be exact, and he should be incorporated regularly in first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof’s system as long as he remains healthy.

While Ballard comes from a worse Division-I program in a far less competitive conference, he could end up becoming a major steal for the Eagles if the coaching staff can clean up some of his fundamentals and pass-rushing technique, which might have held him back from playing Power-4 footballball until this point in time.

While his physical advantage sets him apart in the trenches, and surely makes him look great on paper, the way he controls it will determine how effective that advantage actually is.

This is the sixth story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of Boston College football's top 20 players (and honorable mentions) heading into the program's third year under head coach Bill O'Brien. Ensuing stories will be published throughout July and August.

Meet the Player: Demetrius Ballard

Position: Defensive End

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Hometown: New Kensington, Pa.

High School, Former School: Valley High School, Buffalo

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 260 lbs.

Additional info: Ballard will wear the number 13.

Top 20:

15. R-So. DE Demetrius Ballard

16. Sr. CB Max Tucker



17. R-Jr. DL KJ Sampson

18. R-Sr. DL Onye Nwosisi

19. R-Jr. WR Reed Swanson

20. R-Jr. C Michael Crounse

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