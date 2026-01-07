Boston College Football Adds Maryland Transfer Defensive Back to Roster

Boston College football has added another player to its roster out of the transfer portal.

The Eagles picked up Maryland transfer defensive back Kevyn Humes, the program announced on Wednesday morning.

“Clamps in coverage,” said Boston College football via X. “Welcome DB, @jhikevyn to BC.”

The sophomore played two seasons with the Terps. During that time frame, he appeared in 17 games and tallied 28 total tackles (23 solo and five assisted), one pass defended, and 0.5 tackles for loss.

In 2025, he totaled 16 tackles, 12 solo and four assisted en route to Maryland’s 4-8 campaign.

Humes officially announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 3 via social media.

“Thank you for the opportunity to learn from and experience your football program,” said Humes. “Observing the culture, discipline, and intensity of the team was inspiring. The players' commitment to excellence set a strong standard. I am grateful for the time, effort, and hospitality shown throughout the experience. Seeing the emphasis on preparation, accountability, and teamwork motivated me to continue improving both on and off the field. Thank you again for creating an environment that challenges individuals to grow and succeed together. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with these last 2 years of eligibility.”

The Bowie, Md., native is the 11th player Boston College has picked up out of the transfer portal this offseason.

He joins former Jacksonville State offensive tackle Reggie Jackson, former UNC wide receiver Javarius Green, former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano, former Holy Cross long snapper John Owens, former Buffalo EDGE Demetrius Ballard, former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie, former Florida wide receiver Jackson Wade, former Florida State defensive lineman KJ Sampson, former Michigan State offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, and former Liberty running back Evan Dickens.

This year’s transfer portal window is open until Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

