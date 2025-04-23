BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Adds Michigan Transfer Linebacker From Portal

The Eagles pick up their third player out of the transfer portal in the spring window.

Kim Rankin

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jason Hewlett (19) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jason Hewlett (19) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Boston College football continues to add to its roster. 

The Eagles picked up their latest addition out of the transfer portal on Wednesday in Michigan linebacker Jason Hewlett, according to national college football writer and transfer portal reporter for 247Sports and CBS Sports Chris Hummer. 

“Michigan LB transfer Jason Hewlett is headed to Boston College, his agency @QCSports tells @mzenitz and I for @247Sports/@CBSSports,” said Hummer via X. “Hewlett, a former four-star recruit, ranks as the No. 5 available LB in the @247SportsPortal rankings.” 

He appeared in eight games for the Wolverines in 2024 and tallied three total tackles, two solo and one assisted. 

As a prospect, Hewlett was a four-star from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 530 nationally, No. 32 in athletes, and No. 16 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.

The outlet also rated him as a three-star transfer and was ranked No. 815 overall as well as No. 48 in linebackers. 

The Youngstown, Ohio, native announced his decision to enter the portal on April 12 and was a target for Boston College from the start. 

He chose the Eagles over Virginia Tech, Cal, and West Virginia. 

Hewlett is the third addition to the Eagles in the spring window and the 13th overall in the offseason. 

So far in the spring window, Boston College has also picked up commitments from former Wake Forest defensive lineman Chris Marable Jr., and former Wisconsin-Platteville (DIII) linebacker Will Straka.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

