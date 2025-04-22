Boston College Football Lands Wake Forest Defensive Lineman Transfer
The Boston College Eagles football program has picked up its latest commitment out of the transfer portal.
Wake Forest defensive lineman transfer Chris Marable Jr., has transferred to Boston College, according to college sports business and transfer portal reporter for On3Sports Pete Nakos.
”Wake Forest defensive lineman Chris Marable has signed with Boston College, @On3sports has learned,” said Nakos via X.
The redshirt freshman appeared in five games for the Demon Deacons in 2024 where he tallied two total tackles, one solo and one assisted as well as saw time in one game in 2023.
As a prospect, the Hilton Head Island, S.C., native was a three-star from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 901 nationally, No. 98 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of S.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
Marable Jr., shared his decision to enter the portal on Wednesday via social media.
“After careful consideration I have entered my name into the Transfer Portal,” said Marable Jr., via X. “I have 3 years of eligibility remaining and look forward to seeing what is next for me. I would like to thank Wake Forest for a great 2 years.”
Marable Jr., is the second player to transfer to Boston College out of the transfer portal in the past week. He joins former Wisconsin-Platteville linebacker Will Straka, who announced his intentions to come to Chestnut Hill on Thursday.
Last season, he was a part of a Demon Deacons team that went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in conference play.