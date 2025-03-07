Boston College Football Adds New Staffer, The Rundown: March 7, 2025
Boston College football has added a new member to its staff.
The program has hired Joe Van Allen to become its next Director of Rehabilitation which it announced via social media on Thursday.
“We are fortunate to welcome six-time Super Bowl champion Joe Van Allen as our Director of Rehabilitation,” said Boston College football via X. “For over two decades, Joe has treated hundreds of professional and collegiate athletes, including numerous New England Patriots and NFL legends. Another feather in the Eagle program.”
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Cal | 1:30 p.m. ET
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Clemson | 3 p.m.
- Baseball: Boston College at No. 9 Virginia | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College at Cal | 5 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women’s Basketball: UNC 78, Boston College 71
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
176 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard leads Hockey East in scoring with 35 points while forward Gabe Perreault is third with 29.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Tatum Greene scored a season and career high 18 points in the Eagles’ second round loss to UNC in the ACC Tournament on Thursday.
- PFF College highlighted former Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku’s senior season stats via social media.
Special Media:
