Boston College Football Announces Four Kickoff Times, The Rundown: June 1, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College has announced four of its kickoff times and TV listings for the upcoming season.
The Eagles home opener against Duquesne on Sept. 7 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network+. Boston College will travel to Missouri the following week on Sept. 14. Kickoff Is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The other two are conference games. The Eagles Oct. 17 game at Virginia Tech will be at 7: 30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the team’s Oct. 25 game against Louisville will also be at 7:30 p.m.ET on ESPN2.
The remaining seven games kickoff times will be announce approximately two weeks prior to each contest.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
93 days.
Did You Notice?
- Bryce Lewis, a dual-threat athlete in the class of 2025, took an official visit to Chestnut Hill. The Roswell, Ga., native is a three-star recruit that currently ranks No. 903 nationally, No. 73 in athletes, and No. 90 in the state of Ga., according to 247Sports Composite.
- The Boston College men’s basketball team signed transfer Roger McFarlane. The graduate student will play his final season of eligibility with the Eagles after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana.
- Former Boston College hockey forward Cutter Gauthier was named USA Hockey’s Jim Johannson College Player of the Year.
Published |Modified