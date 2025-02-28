Boston College Football Announces Theme Days, No Spring Game
The Boston College Eagles football program announced its theme days for the upcoming season as well as the time frame of spring practice this year on Thursday evening.
The first theme day of the season will be during the Eagles season opener against Fordham on Aug. 30 which will be Faculty & Staff Appreciation/Healthcare Heroes Day.
Family Weekend is set for Sept. 27 for Boston College’s ACC home opener against Cal while Jay McGillis Senior Day will be on Nov. 15 against Georgia Tech.
The two biggest theme games are the Red Bandanna Game and homecoming.
The annual Red Bandanna Game will be on Nov. 8 when Boston College hosts SMU. The game honors the life and legacy of Boston College alumnus Welles Crowther (‘99), who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks. He was credited with saving as many as a dozen people in the South Tower.
The Eagles’ homecoming game will be on Oct. 18 versus UConn.
As for the spring schedule, practices kick off on March 11 and will go through April 12. They are closed to the public.
The program also announced that there will not be a spring game this year.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham
Sept. 6: at Michigan State
Sept. 13: at Stanford
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse