Boston College Football at Michigan State Date Changed For 2025 Season
The date for Boston College football’s 2025 game against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., has been changed.
The game which was originally slated for Sept. 20 will now be held on Sept. 6. The change was announced in the Big Ten’s schedule release on Wednesday afternoon.
The matchup is a part of a home-and-home series that was released by the two programs in 2017. The first game was held on Sept. 21 at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles defeated the Spartans 23-19 after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 remaining on a 42-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Lewis Bond and a game-sealing interception by defensive back Max Tuckers with 28 seconds left.
The upcoming meeting will be the eighth all-time between the teams. Boston College leads the series 5-1-1 which includes the last two matchups.
For Michigan State, the game was one of two changes in its schedule for next season. The Spartans will host Youngstown State on Sept. 13 which was first set for Sept. 6. They will travel to USC on Sept. 20 to open Big Ten play.
Boston College was slated to host UMass on Sept. 6, however that date is now TBD.
The contest is one of two for the Eagles season next year that has a date. Boston College will host Fordham on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Other games in the season include away games against Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, and Syracuse and home games against UMass, SMU, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Cal, and Notre Dame. The dates for those games will be announced at a later date.
