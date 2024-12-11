Boston College Football Defensive End Named All-American by CBS Sports, 247Sports
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named to the 2024 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-American First-Team.
The senior earned the spot for his standout season this year. In the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
Ezeiruaku leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories.
The Williamstown, N.J., native was one of nine total selections from the conference and one of 11 players at the collegiate level to earn a place on the First-Team defense.
The honor is one of multiple that Ezeiruaku has earned this season. He was named to the 2024 First-Team All-ACC alongside two other teammates, offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall.
He also won major yearly awards which include ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award.
Boston College wraps up its season on Saturday, Dec. 28 as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Ezeiruaku has yet to announce if he will play or opt out.
