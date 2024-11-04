Boston College Football at No. 13 SMU Kickoff Time Announced
The ACC has announced the kickoff time and network for the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team’s Week 12 game against the No. 13 SMU Mustangs (8-1, 5-0 ACC) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
The two teams will face off on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
In their first season in the ACC, the Mustangs have been a force in the conference and currently have the second-best record in the ACC, slightly behind the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes. Not only is SMU projected to make the ACC Championship in December, but also is in a good position to earn a place in the College Football Playoff and are sitting just one spot out at the moment.
The Mustangs sole loss came on Sept. 6 against BYU 18-15 and are riding a six-game winning streak.
As for the Eagles, they got off to a successful 2024 season, winning four of their first five games, however they are riding a three-game losing streak.
This will be the third matchup between the two programs. The all-time series is tied at one game apiece. Most recently, Boston College defeated SMU 23-14 in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28. The Mustangs narrowly won the inaugural game 31-29 on Oct. 4, 1986, in Irving, Texas.
SMU is entering its second bye week of the season so its record will stay the same heading into the matchup, however Boston College has one game to play before heading to Dallas. The team will host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles need to win two of their final four games to become bowl eligible.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football vs. Syracuse Kickoff Time Announced
How to Watch: Syracuse at Boston College, Full Week 11 TV Schedule