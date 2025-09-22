Boston College Football at Pitt Kickoff Time Announced
Boston College football’s Week 6 game at Pitt has a kickoff time.
The two teams will square off on Saturday, Oct. 4 at noon ET on ACC Network.
Currently, Boston College is 1-2 on the year and 0-1 in ACC play. The Eagles opened their 2025 campaign with a 66-10 win over Fordham on Aug. 30, however lost two straight games after to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6 and to Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13.
Pitt is sitting at 2-1 on the year. The Panthers won their first two games of the season over Duquesne 61-9 on Aug. 30 and Central Michigan 45-17 on Sept. 6, but lost their most recent game to West Virginia 31-24 in overtime on Sept. 13.
Both teams have games prior to the matchup.
Pitt opens conference play against Louisville at home on Saturday at noon ET while Boston College will host Cal at 3:30 p.m.
This will be the 35th meeting between the two teams. Pitt narrowly leads the all-time series 18-16.
In the last matchup, Boston College defeated Pitt 34-23 in the regular season finale on Nov. 30, 2024. The victory propelled Boston College to seven regular season wins, a mark the program had not hit since 2018.
The Eagles will be looking to win their first game on the road since Sept. 2, 2024, when they beat then-No. 10 Florida State 28-13.
Other games that had kickoff times announced for Week 6 include Clemson at North Carolina at noon on ESPN, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. on The CW, Campbell at NC State at 2 p.m. on ACCNX/ESPN+, Virginia at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network, Syracuse at SMU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ACC Network, Miami at Florida State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, and Duke at California at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
Pitt Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Duquesne- W 61-9
Sept. 6: vs. Central Michigan- W 45-17
Sept. 13: at West Virginia- L 31-24 (OT)
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Louisville
Oct. 4: vs. Boston College
Oct. 11: at Florida State
Oct. 18: at Syracuse
Oct. 25: vs. NC State
Nov. 1: at Stanford
Nov. 8: BYE
Nov. 15: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 22: at Georgia Tech
Nov. 29: vs. Miami