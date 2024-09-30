BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 5

What bowl games are the Eagles projected to play in?

Kim Rankin

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Kye Robichaux (5) reacts to his touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles football team rounded out its non-conference slate with a victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 21-20 on Saturday after battling back from as many as 14-points down which included a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. 

With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-1 on the year and remain 1-0 in ACC play as they head into their conference schedule. The team starts the slate with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend in Charlottesville, Va. 

Multiple outlets have updated their bowl projections after Week 5. As for Boston College, the team is projected to be placed in three different bowl games.

Below are the latest projections for the Eagles.

ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Bonagura: Boston College vs. Utah

Schlabach: Duke vs. Washington

Duke's Mayo Bowl- Jan. 3, 2025 | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. 

Bonagura: Duke vs. Nebraska

Schlabach: Boston College vs. Rutgers

247Sports

Pinstripe Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

Iowa vs. Boston College

Action Network

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Boston College vs. Colorado

CBS Sports

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Boston College vs. Arizona State

Bleacher Report

(Projection Prior to Week 5. Will be updated when a new one comes out).

Pinstripe Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

Boston College vs. Illinois

