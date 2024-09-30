Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 5
The Boston College Eagles football team rounded out its non-conference slate with a victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 21-20 on Saturday after battling back from as many as 14-points down which included a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-1 on the year and remain 1-0 in ACC play as they head into their conference schedule. The team starts the slate with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers this weekend in Charlottesville, Va.
Multiple outlets have updated their bowl projections after Week 5. As for Boston College, the team is projected to be placed in three different bowl games.
Below are the latest projections for the Eagles.
ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Bonagura: Boston College vs. Utah
Schlabach: Duke vs. Washington
Duke's Mayo Bowl- Jan. 3, 2025 | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Bonagura: Duke vs. Nebraska
Schlabach: Boston College vs. Rutgers
247Sports
Pinstripe Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York
Iowa vs. Boston College
Action Network
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Boston College vs. Colorado
CBS Sports
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Boston College vs. Arizona State
Bleacher Report
(Projection Prior to Week 5. Will be updated when a new one comes out).
Pinstripe Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York
Boston College vs. Illinois