Where Boston College Men’s Hockey is Ranked After Week 2
The Boston College men’s hockey team swept its weekend slate with a shutout victory over the AIC Yellow Jackets 5-0 and an exhibition win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program 8-4.
With the weekend games, the Eagles moved to 2-1 on the year after splitting a road series with Michigan State (W 3-0, L 4-3) to open the season on Oct. 11 and 12.
The victory over the Yellow Jackets didn’t impact Boston College’s place in the USCHO poll as the team remained No. 2 with 943 points. Denver is the sole team ahead of the Eagles with 988 points and 48 first-place votes.
Boston University is slightly behind at No. 3 with 885 points, Michigan State is No. 4 with 853, and Minnesota caps off the top five with 803 and one-first place vote.
The only other team to receive a first-place vote this week is Cornell, who ranks No. 8.
Below are the full rankings for the week.
2024-25 USCHO Men’s Hockey Week 3 Poll:
- Denver (48)- 988
- Boston College- 943
- Boston University- 885
- Michigan State- 853
- Minnesota (1)- 803
- Maine- 712
- North Dakota- 705
- Cornell (1)- 602
- Colorado College- 526
- Michigan- 512
- Quinnipiac- 491
- St. Cloud State- 457
- Providence- 448
- Western Michigan- 353
- UMass- 214
- Omaha- 175
- Notre Dame- 171
- Minnesota State- 158
- Ohio State- 150
- Wisconsin- 81
Others receiving votes: Augustana 51, UMass Lowell 41, Penn State 33, Northeastern 31, Harvard 29, Michigan Tech 18, New Hampshire 15, Minnesota Duluth 7, Dartmouth 6, Arizona State 5, Connecticut 4, RIT 4, Clarkson 3, Sacred Heart 3, St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 2, Holy Cross 2, Union 2, Bowling Green 1, Brown 1, Robert Morris 1, St. Lawrence 1