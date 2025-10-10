BC Bulletin

Boston College Football vs Clemson Initial Availability Report Released by ACC

There are some notable changes to the Eagles' depth this week, particularly on defense, which is the area BC has struggled the most with in 2025.

Graham Dietz

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Kevin Cline (79) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Wilfredo Aybar (14) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Kevin Cline (79) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Wilfredo Aybar (14) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The initial availability report for Boston College football’s home matchup against Clemson, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass., was released on the Atlantic Coast Conference website Thursday night.

The Eagles, who have dealt with numerous injuries this year—particularily on the defensive side—might see some changes to the depth chart this week as starters Owen Stoudmire, Kwan Williams, Cameron Martinez, Amari Jackson, and Quintayvious Hutchins are listed as questionable for the game.

Linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch and cornerback Syair Torrence, however, are still out. Crouch missed the Eagles’ last two games, a loss to California at home and to Pittsburgh on the road, while Torrence has been sidelined since the week leading up to BC’s loss to Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Torrence, a sophomore, was named a starter over junior Max Tucker after an impressive training camp, but has not suited up for three of the Eagles’ five games this season.

Starting cornerback Amari Jackson, a senior, has also been sidelined since the week after BC’s Michigan State loss, a 42-40, double-overtime decision. This is the first week since that point that Jackson is listed as questionable as opposed to out, which is a good sign for BC defensive coordinator Tim Lewis and head coach Bill O’Brien.

In the Eagles’ last loss to the Panthers, the defense surrendered a season-worst 48 points to a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.

In total, there are eight players listed as out, 14 as questionable, and five as probable for Saturday’s matchup with the visiting Tigers.

Here is the full breakdown:

OUT:

Daveon Crouch, Linebacker

Jaedn Skeete, Wide Receiver

Jonathan Montague Jr., Wide Receiver

Jaylen Blackwell, Linebacker

Syair Torrence, Defensive Back

Marcelous Townsend, Defensive Back

Will Graves III, Wide Receiver

Danny Edgehille, Tight End

QUESTIONABLE:

Max Tucker, Defensive Back

Ashton Cunningham, Defensive Back

Quintayvious Hutchins, Defensive End

Vaughn Pemberton, Linebacker

Amari Jackson, Defensive Back

Cameron Martinez, Defensive Back

TJ Green, Defensive Back

Zach Kelly, Defensive Back

Palaie Faoa, Linebacker

Sterling Sanders, Defensive Line

Kwan Williams, Defensive Line

Kevin Cline, Offensive Line

Makai Byerson, Offensive Line

Owen Stoudmire, Defensive Line

PROBABLE:

Bryce Steele, Linebacker

Jordan McDonald, Running Back

Isaiah Farris, Defensive Back

Marcus Upton, Defensive Back

Michael Crounse, Offensive Line

Clemson's initial availability report:

Photo Credit: Atlantic Coast Conference via theacc.com
Atlantic Coast Conference via theacc.com

Read More:

feed

Published
Graham Dietz
GRAHAM DIETZ

Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously contributed to The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as sports editor. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.

Home/Football