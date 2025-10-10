Boston College Football vs Clemson Initial Availability Report Released by ACC
The initial availability report for Boston College football’s home matchup against Clemson, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass., was released on the Atlantic Coast Conference website Thursday night.
The Eagles, who have dealt with numerous injuries this year—particularily on the defensive side—might see some changes to the depth chart this week as starters Owen Stoudmire, Kwan Williams, Cameron Martinez, Amari Jackson, and Quintayvious Hutchins are listed as questionable for the game.
Linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch and cornerback Syair Torrence, however, are still out. Crouch missed the Eagles’ last two games, a loss to California at home and to Pittsburgh on the road, while Torrence has been sidelined since the week leading up to BC’s loss to Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Torrence, a sophomore, was named a starter over junior Max Tucker after an impressive training camp, but has not suited up for three of the Eagles’ five games this season.
Starting cornerback Amari Jackson, a senior, has also been sidelined since the week after BC’s Michigan State loss, a 42-40, double-overtime decision. This is the first week since that point that Jackson is listed as questionable as opposed to out, which is a good sign for BC defensive coordinator Tim Lewis and head coach Bill O’Brien.
In the Eagles’ last loss to the Panthers, the defense surrendered a season-worst 48 points to a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.
In total, there are eight players listed as out, 14 as questionable, and five as probable for Saturday’s matchup with the visiting Tigers.
Here is the full breakdown:
OUT:
Daveon Crouch, Linebacker
Jaedn Skeete, Wide Receiver
Jonathan Montague Jr., Wide Receiver
Jaylen Blackwell, Linebacker
Syair Torrence, Defensive Back
Marcelous Townsend, Defensive Back
Will Graves III, Wide Receiver
Danny Edgehille, Tight End
QUESTIONABLE:
Max Tucker, Defensive Back
Ashton Cunningham, Defensive Back
Quintayvious Hutchins, Defensive End
Vaughn Pemberton, Linebacker
Amari Jackson, Defensive Back
Cameron Martinez, Defensive Back
TJ Green, Defensive Back
Zach Kelly, Defensive Back
Palaie Faoa, Linebacker
Sterling Sanders, Defensive Line
Kwan Williams, Defensive Line
Kevin Cline, Offensive Line
Makai Byerson, Offensive Line
Owen Stoudmire, Defensive Line
PROBABLE:
Bryce Steele, Linebacker
Jordan McDonald, Running Back
Isaiah Farris, Defensive Back
Marcus Upton, Defensive Back
Michael Crounse, Offensive Line