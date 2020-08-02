Boston College Tests 154 Football Staff And Athletes, 154 Negatives

Boston College tested their football staff and athletes on Friday for COVID19, and according to the school all tests came back negative. According to a press release, 154 staff and athletes were tested during this administration.

This is again positive news for the Eagles, who had one positive test out of 93 when they tested a smaller cohort in June.

The next step for the Eagles is the beginning of pre-season camp, which will begin this Thursday. The precautions the team has put in place certainly has the program in a good spot. The biggest question mark has to be the return of other students. When thousands of new people come from all around the country/world, we shall see how that goes. Currently there are mostly only athletes on campus.

This week the ACC released that their schools would be playing a 10+1 schedule, with a built in flexibility in case games need to be postponed. The current projected start date for the season is September 7-12.

COVID19 has dominated the college football news circuit the past six months, and has increased as the season gets closer. Recently Indiana was cleared to start practices again, the PAC12 players began to demand safer conditions, and there are now rumors that the Power 5 conferences may break away from the NCAA. Make sure to stop by BC Bulletin for updates.

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)