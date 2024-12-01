Boston College Football DE Donovan Ezeiruaku Leads Defense in Win, The Rundown: December 1, 2024
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team ended its regular season with a 34-23 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday evening at Alumni Stadium.
As a whole, the offensive and defensive units played well. One of the impressive performances was senior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Ezeiruaku tallied ten total tackles (four solo and six assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits.
His performance landed in the program history books with the second-most sacks in a single game, tied Harold Landry for the most sacks in a single season, and has the second-most all-time sacks (30.0) which is slightly behind Mathias Kiwanuka, who recorded 37.5.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Dec. 1.
Eagles Results:
- Football: Boston College 34, Pitt 23.
- Volleyball: Boston 3, Virginia 2.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 11 Boston College 3, No. 15 Northeastern 0.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
75 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon shouted out the Eagles on social media after the team’s win over Pitt on Saturday evening.
- Former Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly was honored at Alumni Stadium on Saturday during the Eagles game against Pitt. Kuechly played in Chestnut Hill from 2009-11 and is a part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.
- The Boston College football program celebrated Senior Day on Saturday.
