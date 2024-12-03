Boston College Football Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College Eagles football defensive back Cole Batson has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt junior shared his decision in an announcement post that has since been deleted.
The San Clemente, Calif., native has spent three seasons with the Eagles program and has appeared in 23 games and tallied 60 total tackles (39 solo and 21 assisted), two tackles for loss, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception.
During his 2024 campaign, he appeared in seven games and made one tackle. Throughout the season, he was placed as the fifth free safety on the depth chart, behind Carter Davis, Jalen Cheek, Omar Thornton, and Bugg Jones.
Batson was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,187 nationally, No. 86 in athletes, and No. 96 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite. He chose the Eagles over Arizona, Harvard, Maryland, Yale, and more.
Batson is the fourth player to enter the portal from this year’s roster, joining linebacker Sione Hala, defensive back Jalen Cheek, and quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Hala and Cheek announced their decisions on Sunday and Castellanos entered the portal in November after stepping away from the program for a few days due to being benched in place of Grayson James.
The players have yet to announce a new home.
