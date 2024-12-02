Boston College Football Defensive End Wins Weekly ACC Award
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
The senior earned the conference honor for his performance in the Eagles 34-23 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. The senior led the defense with ten total tackles (four solo and six assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits.
With the outing, Ezeiruaku leads the team in assisted (43) and total tackles (80.0), tackles for loss (20.5), sacks (16.5), quarterback hits (15), and forced fumbles (three) as well as ranks second in solo tackles (37).
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks No. 1 in the nation in sacks and No. 2 in tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (21.0).
This is the second time Ezeiruaku has won the award in as many weeks and the third time this season. He won the same award last week for his performance in the Eagles 41-21 win over UNC and on Sept. 30 for his performance in the Eagles 21-20 win over Western Kentucky in Week 5.
Other Boston College players to receive conference honors this year include offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo (Nov. 25), running backs Kye Robichaux (Nov. 11) and Treshaun Ward (Sept. 3) as well as wide receiver Lewis Bond (Sept. 23).
Ezeiruaku joins eight other players in receiving weekly awards from the conference this week, joining Georgia Tech’s Haynes King (Quarterback of the Week), Louisville’s Isaac Brown (Running Back of the Week), Syracuse’s Devin Grant (Defensive Back of the Week), Jackson Meeks (Wide Receiver of the Week) and Savion Washington (Offensive Lineman of the Week), Virginia Tech’s William Watson (Rookie of the Week) and John Love (Specialist of the Week), and Duke’s Cameron Bergeron (Linebacker of the Week).
