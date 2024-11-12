Boston College Football Defensive End Named Semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
The Williamstown, N.J., native has had a standout season with the Eagles. Throughout nine games, Ezeiruaku has tallied 58 total tackles (28 solo and 30 assisted), 13 tackles for loss for 72 yards, ten sacks for 65 yards, eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Not only does the senior rank second on Boston College’s defense in assisted and solo tackles as well as leads total tackles, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, and sacks, but he also ranks fourth in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss.
As for the conference, Ezeiruaku also ranks second in the ACC in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
The senior is one of 20 finalists for the award, joining Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Cal cornerback Nohl Williams, Colorado athlete Travis Hunter Jr., Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks, Indiana EDGE Mikail Kamara, Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green, Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr., and defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennar, Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and defensive back Jahdae Barron, Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton, and Powell-Ryland.
The award is given to the best defensive player in college football and is awarded by the Maxwell Football Club.
