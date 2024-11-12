Everything Boston College Football Defensive End Neto Okpala Said Ahead of SMU
The Boston College Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) football team is getting ready for its final road game of the regular season as it travels to Dallas, Texas, to take on the No. 13 SMU Mustangs (8-1, 5-0 ACC).
On Tuesday, Eagles defensive end Neto Okpala spoke on the upcoming matchup against the Mustangs and what he has seen from the defense this season.
Below is a transcript of everything Okpala said.
Q: Obviously, big change at quarterback. How’d the team receive the news and what’s the mindset heading into Saturday?
OKPALA: Really just next man up. Obviously, as we all know, Grayson’s a guy so moving on with Grayson, planning to keep going forward with that.
Q: How can you guys help him out, giving him short fields, different things that the defense can do to help make his job easier?
OKPALA: Honestly, just play how we did last week. Just put a lot of pressure on the opposing offense, get them off the field and help our offense be in the best position to win.
Q: What’s it like playing a team again after beating them in a bowl game? What’s that environment like for you?
OKPALA: I think it’s pretty exciting. It should be a lot of trash talking, I would assume so, so it’ll be pretty entertaining. Pretty fun to play them again.
Q: Donovan, obviously, his presence is known on the D-Line, but what’s his presence like as a leader off the field?
OKPALA: Off the field a great guy, always giving us good tips and we always know, we’re always just learning from him. Obviously, he’s our best pass rusher on the team so we’re always just taking great things from him going forward.
Q: Quintayvious Hutchins has kind of stood out in the last few weeks. What do you see from him?
OKPALA: Yeah, Q, we’re always talking off the field. Me, personally, I’ve been really proud of him, always telling him one-on-one. Him coming in for the past few years, he hasn’t really had a big role on the team. Obviously this year, coach gave him a chance and he really stepped up and he took the role. We’re proud of him.
Q: Last year, the D-Line wanted more from yourselves. What has changed this year to allow you guys to take it to the next level so far?
OKPALA: I feel like we’re just playing a little bit more explosive, just playing a little bit more fast and free, just rolling. I feel like we really showed a lot of that last week against Syracuse.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Makes Quarterback Change
Boston College Flips 2025 Edge Rusher