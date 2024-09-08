BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Enters AP Top 25 Poll

Where did the Eagles land in the AP Poll after Week 2?

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics
The Boston College Eagles football team is a perfect 2-0 to start the season after defeating the then-No. 10 ranked Florida State 28-13 on Labor Day night and had a shutout win over Duquesne on Saturday evening 56-0. 

With the impressive start to the year, the Eagles have found themselves on verge of the college football rankings in the last week.

In the Coaches Poll, the Eagles did not move into the rankings after Week 2, but received 36 votes, the second-most for non-ranked teams. The only team above Boston College is the Texas A&M Aggies with 68 votes.

The Eagles did, however, enter the AP Poll for the first time since 2018 on Sunday afternoon, coming in at No. 24.

Boston College is one of four ACC teams to be in the Week 3 rankings, joining Miami, Louisville, and Clemson. 

Below is a list of the full rankings for the week. 

2024 AP Top 25 Poll Week 3: 

Team, points (first-place votes)

  1. Georgia Bulldogs- 1,566 (54)
  2. Texas Longhorns- 1,492 (4)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes- 1,476 (5)
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide- 1,331
  5. Ole Miss Rebels- 1,323
  6. Missouri Tigers- 1,125
  7. Tennessee Volunteers- 1,107
  8. Penn State Nittany Lions-1,090
  9. Oregon Ducks- 1,077
  10. Miami Hurricanes- 1,073
  11. USC Trojans- 1,022
  12. Utah Utes- 1,010
  13. Oklahoma State Cowboys- 734
  14. Kansas State Wildcats- 702
  15. Oklahoma Sooners- 672
  16. LSU Tigers- 521
  17. Michigan Wolverines- 503
  18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish- 427
  19. Louisville Cardinals- 383
  20. Arizona Wildcats- 381
  21. Iowa State Cyclones- 309
  22. Clemson Tigers- 292
  23. Nebraska Huskers- 142
  24. Boston College Eagles- 116
  25. Northern Illinois Huskies - 114
