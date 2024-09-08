Boston College Football Enters AP Top 25 Poll
The Boston College Eagles football team is a perfect 2-0 to start the season after defeating the then-No. 10 ranked Florida State 28-13 on Labor Day night and had a shutout win over Duquesne on Saturday evening 56-0.
With the impressive start to the year, the Eagles have found themselves on verge of the college football rankings in the last week.
In the Coaches Poll, the Eagles did not move into the rankings after Week 2, but received 36 votes, the second-most for non-ranked teams. The only team above Boston College is the Texas A&M Aggies with 68 votes.
The Eagles did, however, enter the AP Poll for the first time since 2018 on Sunday afternoon, coming in at No. 24.
Boston College is one of four ACC teams to be in the Week 3 rankings, joining Miami, Louisville, and Clemson.
Below is a list of the full rankings for the week.
2024 AP Top 25 Poll Week 3:
Team, points (first-place votes)
- Georgia Bulldogs- 1,566 (54)
- Texas Longhorns- 1,492 (4)
- Ohio State Buckeyes- 1,476 (5)
- Alabama Crimson Tide- 1,331
- Ole Miss Rebels- 1,323
- Missouri Tigers- 1,125
- Tennessee Volunteers- 1,107
- Penn State Nittany Lions-1,090
- Oregon Ducks- 1,077
- Miami Hurricanes- 1,073
- USC Trojans- 1,022
- Utah Utes- 1,010
- Oklahoma State Cowboys- 734
- Kansas State Wildcats- 702
- Oklahoma Sooners- 672
- LSU Tigers- 521
- Michigan Wolverines- 503
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish- 427
- Louisville Cardinals- 383
- Arizona Wildcats- 381
- Iowa State Cyclones- 309
- Clemson Tigers- 292
- Nebraska Huskers- 142
- Boston College Eagles- 116
- Northern Illinois Huskies - 114