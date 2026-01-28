Boston College Football Sends Offers to Three Class of 2027 Prospects

Boston College may have finished its run in the transfer portal, but the program is still very active on the recruiting trail.

The program has sent offers to multiple class of 2027 prospects this week.

One of Boston College’s latest offers was to three-star class of 2027 quarterback Brice McCurdy.

McCurdy shared the news via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

“Blessed to receive an offer from @BCFootball,” said McCurdy via X.

The high school junior is a product of Robinson High School in Robinson, Texas. He ranks No. 589 nationally, No. 41 in quarterbacks, and No. 79 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.

The Eagles are just one of multiple offers that McCurdy has picked up. He also holds offers from Baylor, Texas State, West Virginia, UTEP, Duke, UCF, Syracuse, and others.

Another prospect Boston College has sent an offer to is three-star class of 2027 wide receiver Kyren Caldwell.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College University,” said Caldwell via X. “The work continues.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound recruit is a product of Columbia High School in Lake City, Fla. He ranks No. 267 nationally, No. 36 in wide receivers, and No. 30 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.

In 2025, he caught 48 receptions for 701 yards and eight touchdowns.

He also holds offers from Florida, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Georgia, Maryland, West Virginia, Minnesota, and more.

The Eagles have also sent an offer to class of 2027 athlete James Westervelt.

Westervelt shared the news on social media on Wednesday morning.

“Blessed to receive my first offer from Boston College,” said Westervelt via X.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound dual threat prospect plays at both tight end and defensive end. He is a product of John Carroll High School in Bel Air, Md.

In 2025, he caught 31 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns as well as made 42 tackles and had five sacks.

Currently, Boston College has four commits in its '27 class, athlete Wesley Winn, safety Jackson Tucker, athlete Zahir Mitchell, and defensive lineman Xzavier Whittington.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025)

