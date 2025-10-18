Boston College Football Falls to UConn, Drops Sixth Straight Game
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4 ACC) suffered its sixth straight loss at the hands of the UConn Huskies (5-2) 38-23 at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After the Huskies won the coin toss and deferred, Boston College got the ball to start the contest.
The Eagles had a new player under center in quarterback Grayson James, who started over Dylan Lonergan.
James led a drive that spanned 46 yards in 12 plays and was capped off by a 47-yard field goal by kicker Luca Lombardo to give the Eagles the early 3-0 lead.
UConn responded with an explosive drive of its own and took the lead 7-3 on a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Fagnano to tight end Juice Vereen.
Boston College got within one-point twice in the first half of play on a 22-yard field goal by Lombardo to make the score 7-6 in the first and a nine-yard touchdown pass from James to tight end Kaelan Chudzinski in the second to make it 14-13, however could not regain the early lead until the final seconds of the second quarter.
With 21 seconds left before the break, James threw a 39-yard dime to wide receiver Reed Harris to put the Eagles up 20-17 heading into halftime.
The other scores for the Huskies in the first half was a two-yard rushing touchdown by Fagnano and a 40-yard field goal by Chris Freeman, both in the second.
Like with Boston College’s first lead in the game, this one did not last long either.
UConn received the ball to open the second half and quickly scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver John Neider, who was wide open near the end zone. With the score, the Huskies went back in front 24-20.
The Huskies added to their advantage late in the third on a 14-yard touchdown catch by Vereen, his second of the day, to give UConn a 31-20 lead.
Boston College scored just once in the second half on a 25-yard field goal by Lombardo with 10:40 remaining in regulation to get within one possession, however a 38-yard touchdown reception by UConn wide receiver Skyer Bell with 5:04 to go sealed the game for the Huskies and the 38-23 score.
Next up, Boston College travels to Louisville Ky., to take on the Louisville Cardinals next Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.