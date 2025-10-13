BC Bulletin

Boston College Football at Louisville Kickoff Time Announced

The Eagles and Cardinals know their kickoff time and network for their Week 9 matchup.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics
The Boston College Eagles football program has announced the kickoff time and network for the team’s Week 9 game at Louisville. 

The two teams will face off on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. 

After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug, 30, Boston College has struggled and has yet to win another game. The Eagles are riding a five-game losing streak with defeats to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, and most recently Clemson 41-10. 

Louisville, on the other hand, has seen a lot of success early into its 2025 campaign. So far this year, the Cardinals are 4-1 overall with wins over Eastern Kentucky 51-17, James Madison 28-14, Bowling Green 40-17, and Pitt 34-27. Their sole loss was to No. 18 Virginia on Oct. 4 30-27.

Both teams have one more game prior to the matchup. Boston College hosts UConn on Saturday at noon ET on ACC Network while Louisville travels to No. 2 Miami on Friday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. 

This will be the 18th meeting between the two teams. Louisville leads the all-time series 10-7. The Cardinals are riding a two-game winning streak in the series. 

In the last meeting on Oct. 25, 2024, Louisville defeated Boston College 31-27 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., after overcoming a 20-point deficit. The Cardinals also won the 2023 matchup 56-28 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. 

Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10

Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)

Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24

Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10

Oct. 18: vs. UConn

Oct. 25: at Louisville

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

Louisville Football 2025 Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Eastern Kentucky- W 51-17

Sept. 5: vs. James Madison- W 28-14

Sept. 13: BYE

Sept. 20: vs. Bowling Green- W 40-17

Sept. 27: at Pitt- W 34-27

Oct. 4: vs. Virginia- L 30-27

Oct. 11: BYE 

Oct. 17: at Miami

Oct. 25: vs. Boston College 

Nov. 1: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 8: vs. Cal

Nov. 14: vs. Clemson

Nov. 22: at SMU

Nov. 29: vs. Kentucky

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama.

