Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Reflects on First Year
The first year of the Bill O’Brien era for the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 4-4 ACC) football program is officially in the books.
The team ended its 2024 campaign with a 20-15 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 3-6 B1G) on Saturday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
After the game, O’Brien talked about his debut year at The Heights and what he is looking forward to in the future.
“Yeah, look, like I've said before, we got hired in February. We tried to get in there and meet with all the guys one-on-one. We tried to hire a staff as fast as we could,” said O’Brien. “I thought we did a lot of good things. Not enough. There's a lot more that we can do. We can do a lot better. There's a lot of things we can improve on, both on and off the field, and we'll work hard to do that.
But look, it's not great to go out on the losing end in the last game of the season, but I do think there's a bright future. I really enjoy the job, and I think there's a lot of good players in that locker room coming back for 2025. So I'm looking forward to taking a couple weeks off. We'll be back January 13th to start school and we'll get going on 2025.”
The game marked the Eagles third time in the Pinstripe Bowl in the past 10 years. With the loss, Boston College now has an 0-3 record in the bowl.
