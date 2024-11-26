Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Shares Thoughts on Making a Bowl Game in First Year
The Boston College Eagles football team has had a rollercoaster of a season.
After starting the season 4-1 and earning a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll at one point, the Eagles went on a midseason skid that halted any opportunity of being an ACC or College Football Playoff contender.
In the past few weeks, however, the Eagles got back on track and have gone 2-1 in their last three games which includes wins over Syracuse and UNC as well as a close loss to No. 13 SMU.
The dominant 41-21 win over the Tar Heels gave Boston College its sixth win of the season and made the team bowl eligible in its second-to-last game of the year.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke on Tuesday about becoming bowl eligible and credits the people around him for making it happen.
“I’ve been fortunate in my career,” said O’Brien. “I’ve been to some cool bowls. I’ve been to the Cotton Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, Gator Bowl. Just for us in our first year to be able to qualify for a bowl says a lot about the players and the coaching staff. Those guys did a great job.”
Although the 55-year old is focused on the game ahead, he believes the achievement is a good starting mark for his tenure in Chestnut Hill.
“We got hired in February,” said O’Brien. “We’re just very proud of the fact that we’re able to go to a bowl. Obviously, it’d be nice to finish on a winning note here in the regular season especially for the seniors on our team that they’re playing their last home game, but to be able to qualify for a bowl, I think is a good accomplishment in the first year.”
The Eagles take on the Pitt Panthers on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on The CW.